Ripple XRP/USD is trading at $2.35, gaining 1.95% within the last 24 hours, and more than 14.23% last month. The rise comes amid new cross-border payment partnerships in Singapore and the United Arab Emirates, as Ripple is expanding its global adoption.

Through a collaboration with Zand Bank and fintech startup Mamo, Ripple has announced a major project in the United Arab Emirates. Ripple will bring global crypto payments to the UAE. The organizations are implementing Ripple Payments, a platform specifically designed for quick, transparent, and low-cost transactions with XRP.

The expansion became possible after Ripple’s recent regulatory approval from the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA). XRP will be at the center of one of the world’s most active payment corridors. The timing of this partnership is very strategic as the UAE is embracing digital finance and has announced that it will issue its own central bank digital currency, the digital dirham.

In Southeast Asia, Ripple has joined forces with StraitsX, a Singapore-regulated digital payments firm. Ripple will introduce XSGD, the Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, on its platform.

StraitsX’s XSGD is already licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore and backed 1:1 by reserves with DBS Group Holdings Ltd and Standard Chartered PLC, adding credibility and utility for enterprise-grade financial flows.

XRP’s legal battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) might be coming to an end. While the XRP community hoped that legal clarity would lead to a price explosion, the sentiment has cooled down recently. Until Ripple’s real-world use cases, such as the UAE and Singapore partnership, lead to sustained demand, legal victories alone will not have much impact.

Even with a rally last month, XRP lost 5.69% over the week, indicating investor nervousness as the SEC lawsuit closes in. According to CoinDesk, there will be a short-term boost for XRP after it regains U.S. exchange listings after the lawsuit’s conclusion.

XRP’s chart displays a bullish pattern forming, hinting a future upward movement if the market confidence continues to build. A breakout above the resistance levels might offer the entry point for a broader rally, especially if trading volumes improve along with Ripple’s real-world adoption.

Ripple’s latest developments in Singapore and the UAE signal a shift towards real-world relevance. As XRP keeps improving its institutional payments and stablecoin infrastructure, the token can soon reach a new growth phase.

Image: Shutterstock