A Redditor Asks If They Should Pay Off Half Their Auto Loan Or Invest The Money Instead: 'I'm Genuinely Torn'

Paying off debt and investing money are two strategies you can use to build wealth. While it makes sense to pay off high-interest debt right away, most people don't rush to pay off low-interest debt like mortgages.
One individual has been making regular auto loan payments and has a $13,500 balance. This person is comfortable with the monthly payments but recently received a $6,000 windfall. On one hand, that extra money can cut the auto loan balance by almost half. However, those funds can also go into the stock market and earn a higher return.
"I'm genuinely torn," the individual admitted to the Middle Class Finance subreddit.
Fellow Redditors offered their suggestions on how to proceed with the situation.
Build An Emergency Fund
One commenter suggested building an emergency fund with the $6,000 if the original poster doesn't already have one. The advantage of an emergency fund is that you won't have to take out another loan if a surprise expense shows up.
The auto loan currently has a 6.8% APR, so its interest will accumulate faster than the emergency savings account. However, it can be more expensive to take out a personal loan if you need it in the future.
The commenter suggested that the original poster only needs a six-month emergency fund. If that condition has already been satisfied, it makes more sense to put the money toward the auto loan.
Factor In Taxes
Although moving the money into a high-yield savings account can give you a financial buffer during emergencies, not every commenter was on board with the idea.
"Considering it's 6.8%, 100% pay it off early," one commenter suggested.
However, when it comes to choosing between extra loan payments and a high-yield savings account, you have to consider the tax implications. As one commenter explains, a 4% APY on a high-yield savings account isn't as high as it sounds.
"You'll also be paying taxes on that 4% interest while the interest on your loan continues to accumulate at a higher rate," the commenter explained.
The Redditor will save more money if they pay off the loan than store the money in a high-yield savings account. If the Redditor has other ways to handle emergency expenses, paying the auto loan may be the better route.
The Freedom Of No Monthly Payment
One commenter explained that they were in a similar situation and opted to pay off their auto loan with the windfall they received from a class action settlement. This commenter explained that the freedom from not having to worry about monthly payments anymore was worth it.
The original poster also mentioned freedom as a key factor. Paying off half of the loan will result in less interest and lower monthly payments.
While putting the money into a high-yield savings account can help in the event of an emergency, paying off the loan is a better approach. You can also invest the money in the stock market and potentially get a return that's higher than 6.8%. However, the stock market isn't a sure thing, while chipping away at the auto loan results in guaranteed savings.
