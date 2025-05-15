Click Stock Is Soaring Thursday: What's Going On?

Click Holdings Limited CLIK shares are trading higher after the company announced it signed a cooperation agreement with Flash Mutal Technology.

What To Know: Click will work with Flash Mutual to jointly promote 24-hour instant device services for senior citizens in Hong Kong.

Flash Mutal, a company under Tencent's Sustainable Social Value initiatives, is a national high-tech enterprise headquartered in Guangdong, China. It aims to provide digital solutions to the elderly, students and the disabled.

The devices leverage AI to “offer round-the-clock smart monitoring for senior citizens to enhance their safety and to provide timely assistance when necessary.”

Click expects the partnership, together with the recently entered government-sponsored Community Care Service Voucher scheme for the elderly, to generate significant cross-selling synergies and boost revenue.

The stock is trading on higher-than-normal session volume at 349.71 million shares. The company’s average session volume over the past 100 days is 2.42 million shares, per data from Benzinga Pro.

Related Link: Walmart Doesn’t Alter Annual Outlook Yet, CEO Says ‘All Tariffs Create Cost Pressures But China Has Biggest Impact’

CLIK Price Action: At the time of publication, Click shares are trading 163.1% higher at 73 cents, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image:

