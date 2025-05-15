Click Stock Is Soaring Thursday: What's Going On?

Zinger Key Points
- Click announced it signed a cooperation agreement with Flash Mutal.
- Click will work with Flash Mutual to jointly promote 24-hour instant device services for senior citizens in Hong Kong.
Click Holdings Limited CLIK shares are trading higher after the company announced it signed a cooperation agreement with Flash Mutal Technology.
What To Know: Click will work with Flash Mutual to jointly promote 24-hour instant device services for senior citizens in Hong Kong.
Flash Mutal, a company under Tencent's Sustainable Social Value initiatives, is a national high-tech enterprise headquartered in Guangdong, China. It aims to provide digital solutions to the elderly, students and the disabled.
The devices leverage AI to “offer round-the-clock smart monitoring for senior citizens to enhance their safety and to provide timely assistance when necessary.”
Click expects the partnership, together with the recently entered government-sponsored Community Care Service Voucher scheme for the elderly, to generate significant cross-selling synergies and boost revenue.
The stock is trading on higher-than-normal session volume at 349.71 million shares. The company’s average session volume over the past 100 days is 2.42 million shares, per data from Benzinga Pro.
CLIK Price Action: At the time of publication, Click shares are trading 163.1% higher at 73 cents, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
