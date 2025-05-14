Bitcoin Price gained 0.67% on Wednesday to reach $103,456.92, which took its weekly gain to 6.91% and monthly to 22.59%. The surge has resulted in Bitcoin gaining reputation as a long-term investment, as investors are now seeing it as more of ‘digital gold' than just a speculative asset.

The U.S. has been seeing rising yields on the 10-year Treasury note after a temporary withdrawal in tariffs between China and the U.S. This boosted the market sentiment and resulted in higher yields, which are currently 4.5%.

Typically, rising yields would signal trouble for non-yielding assets like Bitcoin as investors shift to safe interest-bearing assets. However, this situation is evolving.

David Lawant, head of research at FalconX, said that Bitcoin is being regarded as “emerging digital gold.” He added that despite the increased yields, Bitcoin’s unique properties are drawing lots of institutional attention. As the currency matures with the passage of time and there’s more clarity with respect to regulations, institutional investors are thinking about Bitcoin as a long-term repository of value, and not as a risky asset.

The institutional conviction was well on display recently, when a publicly listed firm, Next Technology, reported a $180 million purchase of Bitcoin, a 5,000-BTC addition to its treasury and bringing its holdings to 5,833 BTC.

Meanwhile, notable investors are also discussing the growth potential of Bitcoin. Arthur Hayes recently predicted that eventual U.S. monetary expansion would lead Bitcoin to reach $1 million. Anthony Scaramucci sees the network reaching 1 billion users and a $23 trillion market cap. Tim Draper, who holds 30,000 BTC, reasserted his prediction that Bitcoin would reach $250,000 per coin by year’s end. He even indicated Bitcoin could replace the U.S. dollar within a decade.

The trend does not end here. On Tuesday, a new investment company, Twenty One Capital, revealed that it has purchased 4,812 BTC valued at $458.7 million, according to BeInCrypto. The firm, founded by Jack Mallers, is supported by industry giants such as Tether, Bitfinex, Cantor Fitzgerald, and SoftBank.

The deal was financed via a PIPE deal and used proceeds of convertible notes. The company describes this as the start of a Bitcoin-native corporate strategy, which they have modeled after the aggressive treasury playbook, initially developed by Michael Saylor’s Strategy (then MicroStrategy).

As reported by BeInCrypto, Twenty One Capital now has $4.05 billion in BTC, which makes it the third-largest corporate holder of Bitcoin globally, after Strategy and Marathon Digital. Bitcoin advocate, Max Keiser, called this action “the next wave of Saylorization” and warned that companies would need to follow similar strategies or they would risk falling behind.

