XRP Price Surges Amid Bullish Technical Indicators, Sees More Institutional Adoption

Ripple’s XRP/USD price has gained upward momentum, touching $2.43 on Tuesday and marking an impressive 395% increase over the past year. A prominent crypto analyst, Edo Farina, who is known for his XRP support on X, released a video analysis wherein he projected that XRP could surge to $10 or higher in 2025.

The optimistic outlook is supported by several factors, including recent legal victories and evolving market dynamics.

One of the main reasons Farina highlighted is Bitcoin BTC/USD Dominance. While relatively high, he points to historical trends where a drop in Bitcoin’s market share from around 40% to 30% has historically signaled the beginning of an “altcoin season.”

He suggests such a shift could serve as a powerful catalyst for a broader altcoin market breakout, which can further push XRP toward a 4X rally from its current levels. It could help the token hit the notable $10 mark.

"If $XRP hits $10, you can bet it'll hit $100," Farina tweeted. Adding to this positive market sentiment, the XRP/BTC trading pair has moved upward and surged by more than 7% in the past week. This short-term price increase is particularly noteworthy as it occurs within a potentially bullish technical formation.

On the XRP/BTC chart, a falling wedge pattern has emerged. This pattern, which is characterized by converging lower highs and lower lows, often signals a weakening of selling pressure and the possibility of a strong upward breakout.

Technical indicators are also showing signs of bullish resurgence, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) climbing to 62 and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicating a bullish crossover.

A factor supporting the positive outlook is the recent resolution of the legal case between Ripple and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). With XRP no longer classified as a security in the U.S., Ripple has gained the regulatory green light to offer the token to financial institutions.

The development is expected to boost investor confidence, and pave the way for wider global adoption of XRP.

"Global travel giant TRAVALA accepts $XRP as a payment method! Mass adoption is coming!" Farina highlighted.

However, experts say that Ripple needs to aggressively push for the successful integration of XRP into the global financial infrastructure, especially when it comes to cross-border payments and the tokenization of Real World Assets (RWAs).

There are several other catalysts behind this growth of XRP. It is mentioned as a possible component of the US strategic reserve. Besides, Amber, a company listed on Nasdaq, recently announced its intention to include XRP in its $100 million crypto ecosystem reserve, alongside other major cryptocurrencies like BNB, Solana, Bitcoin, and Ethereum.

Considering all these factors, the current market conditions seem favorable for XRP to make a bull run.

