Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Trade Desk Expectations Ahead Of Q1 Earnings

The Trade Desk, Inc. TTD will release earnings results for the first quarter, after the closing bell on Thursday, May 8.

Analysts expect the Ventura, California-based company to report quarterly earnings at 25 cents per share, down from 26 cents per share in the year-ago period. Trade Desk projects to report quarterly revenue at $575.28 million, compared to $491.25 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Trade Desk shares rose 1.5% to close at $56.46 on Wednesday.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Rosenblatt analyst Barton Crockett initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $77 on April 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Stifel analyst Mark Kelley maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $122 to $87 on April 23, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 84%.

Needham analyst Laura Martin reiterated a Buy rating with a price target of $84 on April 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Cost maintained an Overweight rating and slashed the price target from $132 to $60 on April 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

Truist Securities analyst Youssef Squali maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $130 to $95 on April 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%.

Considering buying TTD stock? Here’s what analysts think:

