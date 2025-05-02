Pentagon Unveils $36 Billion Army Overhaul With 1,000 Drones Per Division To Counter Rising Threats From China And Russia

As the U.S. Army approaches its 250th anniversary, the Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth issued a directive earlier this week outlining an ambitious roadmap to reshape the Army's structure, workforce, and acquisition systems. It also aims to equip each of its 10 combat divisions with around 1,000 drones.

What Happened: Framed around President Donald Trump's "Peace through Strength" doctrine, the strategy calls for the divestment of outdated armor and aviation formations across all Army components, reported The Wall Street Journal.

It mandates the consolidation or closure of redundant headquarters. The plan also restructures sustainment commands, reviews underused depots, and seeks commercial leasing partnerships to boost the defense industrial base.

On the personnel front, the Army will revise civilian hiring and firing policies, reduce general officer positions, and streamline command structures.

Acquisition reforms include shifting to capability-based budgeting, enabling the right to repair, and expanding rapid prototyping contracts for emerging technologies.

Why it matters: The changes follow over a year of testing at training grounds like Hohenfels, Germany and include debriefings with Ukrainian military personnel and contractors. The drones will be used for surveillance, supply transport, and attacks. The broader $36 billion plan also includes retiring outdated systems, enhancing electronic warfare capabilities, and improving battlefield connectivity.

These efforts are designed to counter rising threats from Russia and China, and mark the army's most significant overhaul since the Cold War.

