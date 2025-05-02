May 2, 2025 2:34 AM 2 min read

Cigna Gears Up For Q1 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
The Cigna Group CI will release earnings results for the first quarter, before the opening bell on Friday, May 2.

Analysts expect the Bloomfield, Connecticut-based company to report quarterly earnings at $6.35 per share, down from $6.47 per share in the year-ago period. Cigna projects to report quarterly revenue at $60.38 billion, compared to $57.25 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On April 23, the company's board declared a cash dividend of $1.51 per share of its common stock.

Cigna shares fell 1.4% to close at $335.18 on Thursday.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

  • Truist Securities analyst David Macdonald maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $375 to $385 on April 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.
  • UBS analyst Kevin Caliendo maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $410 to $390 on Feb. 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.
  • Oppenheimer analyst Michael Wierderhorn maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $400 to $375 on Jan. 31, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.
  • Raymond James analyst John Ransom reiterated a Strong Buy rating and cut the price target from $415 to $360 on Jan. 31, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Erin Wright maintained an Overweight rating and slashed the price target from $403 to $379 on Jan. 31, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

