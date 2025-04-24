April 24, 2025 3:14 PM 1 min read

Pony AI Shares Surge After Hesai Lidar Partnership Announcement: What's Going On?

Shares of Pony AI Inc. PONY are trading higher Thursday. The company selected Hesai Group Inc. HSAI’s AT128 lidar sensors as the primary lidar system for its new seventh-generation Robotaxi fleet.

What To Know: The two companies made the announcement at the Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition, where Pony AI revealed its latest automotive-grade L4 autonomous driving platform. Each of the three new Robotaxi models will be equipped with four Hesai AT128 sensors.

The integration is intended to enable 360° obstacle detection and navigation in complex traffic conditions. The sensors are specifically engineered for scalable deployment in autonomous vehicles.

Pony AI claims its new system achieves a 70% reduction in component costs compared to earlier models and features a modular architecture for easier deployment across multiple vehicle platforms. The company also reports that its autonomous fleet has already logged over 500,000 hours of fully driverless operation, and claims a tenfold safety improvement over human drivers.

Price Action: Pony AI shares were up 34.5% at $7.30 at the time of writing, according to Benzinga Pro.

Overview
