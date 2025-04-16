What's Going On With Treasure Global Shares Wednesday?

Treasure Global, Inc. TGL shares are moving higher on Wednesday after the company announced it has secured an exclusive partnership with Mezzofy.

What To Know: Through this partnership, Treasure has become the sole distributor of Mezzofy’s digital coupon platform in Malaysia, positioning the company to achieve between $2 million and $4 million in annual recurring revenue within a year of rollout.

Mezzofy’s digital coupon platform has facilitated over $40 billion in digital coupon transactions since its inception. The service enables businesses to create, distribute and manage digital coupons instantly, without any additional infrastructure investment.

Treasure said it plans to focus on merchant onboarding at scale. As of Wednesday afternoon, the company’s stock is trading on elevated volume, with about 90 million shares exchanged. Treasure’s average session volume over the past 100 days is 349,390, per data from Benzinga Pro.

Carlson Thow, CEO of Treasure, said, “This partnership marks a transformative milestone in our growth strategy. By leading Mezzofy’s rollout in Malaysia, we are delivering a proven, plug-and-play solution with immediate go-to-market impact. With full control over deployment and merchant onboarding, this scalable, high-margin platform positions us to generate strong recurring annual revenue and create lasting enterprise value.”

The global digital coupon market is projected to reach approximately $41 billion by 2033. This reflects a compound annual growth rate of 18.33% between 2025 and 2033.

TGL Price Action: At the time of writing, Treasure stock is trading 65.8% higher at $3.44, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image: via Shutterstock