'Every Billionaire Who Needs More Than $999M Is Kind Of A Sociopath,' Says Abigail Disney

Abigail Disney, filmmaker and heir to the Disney fortune, is known for her frank views on wealth, inequality, and politics. She recently expressed her concerns about the rise of Donald Trump, Elon Musk, and the culture of unbridled privilege, while advocating for systemic change and grassroots resistance.

What Happened: In a recent conversation with The Guardian‘s John Harris, Disney criticized Trump's sense of entitlement grounded in inherited wealth, calling it "the worst way to raise a person."

She argued that both Trump and Musk represent a moral void, highlighting Musk's role in defunding life-saving global health programs like PEPFAR.

Disney has long called for taxing the ultra-rich, stating, "Every billionaire who can't live on $999 million is kind of a sociopath." She has donated around $70 million to organizations supporting marginalized women.

See Also: Bill Gates Says He’s Not an Overly Frugal Billionaire—But by His Grandmother’s Standards, He’s ‘Crazy’ for Tossing Gift Bags and Wrapping Paper

Why It Matters: Disney believes Trump's success is not an accident but the outcome of years of cultural adulation of wealth. "Our magazine covers used to show war heroes or civil rights leaders—now it's all CEOs," she observed.

She holds the media, celebrity culture, and social media responsible for platforming figures like Trump, who "came along at the correct moment and played his role brilliantly."

Disney advocated for the restructuring of civic institutions and backing "authentic" voices in politics. She urged figures like Bernie Sanders, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and younger politicians like Maxwell Frost to consolidate public support and chart a coordinated campaign.

Read Next:

Image via Shutterstock