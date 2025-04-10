April 10, 2025 9:16 AM 1 min read

US Steel Stock Is Falling Thursday: What's Going On?

by Adam Eckert Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments
Zinger Key Points

United States Steel Corp X shares are facing selling pressure on Thursday after President Donald Trump suggested he doesn't want to see the company get acquired by Nippon Steel.

What To Know: In a press conference from the Oval Office after the market close on Wednesday, Trump told reporters he wants U.S. Steel to remain a U.S. company. 

"We don't want to see it go to Japan. You know, we love Japan, but U.S. Steel is a very special company," Trump said.

U.S. Steel and Nippon Steel filed lawsuits in January after the Biden administration blocked Nippon’s proposed $14.9-billion acquisition of U.S. Steel, originally announced at the end of 2023. The companies claimed “wrongful interference” with the planned takeover deal.

The Biden administration said last year that it was "vital" that U.S. Steel remained a domestically operated American steel company. The proposed acquisition had become a major topic of discussion leading up to the presidential election in November.

U.S. Steel shares surged earlier this week after Trump ordered a national security review of the company's blocked deal with Nippon Steel. The stock reversed course following Trump’s comments late Wednesday.

"If you go back to U.S. Steel from 90 years ago, it’s incredible. It was the number one company in the world for a long time. That's why we don't want to see it go to Japan,” Trump said.

X Price Action: U.S. Steel shares were down 11.6% at $39.91 at the time of publication Thursday morning, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: saweang.w/Shutterstock.

X Logo
XUnited States Steel Corp
$39.75-11.9%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
90.51
Growth
13.76
Quality
-
Value
67.47
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Got Questions? Ask
Which steel companies might benefit from U.S. Steel's troubles?
How could national security policies impact foreign investments?
Will Nippon Steel's lawsuit influence its future acquisitions?
What opportunities exist in domestic steel production now?
How could government regulations shape the steel market?
Which investors are likely to shift focus to U.S. Steel?
Could U.S. Steel's volatility attract short-sellers?
What impact will Trump's stance have on steel ETFs?
Which alternative steel suppliers may gain market share?
How might this event affect U.S. infrastructure projects?
Powered By
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
NewsMoverswhy it's moving

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved