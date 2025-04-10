EXCLUSIVE: Janover Acquires $4.6 Million Of Solana (SOL), Begins Digital Asset Treasury Strategy

Janover Inc JNVR announced Thursday that it has purchased approximately $4.6 million Solana (SOL), marking the first execution under its newly adopted digital asset treasury strategy.

The company will immediately begin staking its SOL position, generating revenue while supporting the Solana network. This marks the first allocation of capital from the company’s recently completed $42 million financing round.

CEO Joseph Onorati said it aims to be the most efficient and transparent vehicle for crypto accumulation in the public markets, and executing its first SOL purchase within days of restructuring reflects that commitment.

The company’s Board of Directors approved its new treasury policy on April 4, 2025, authorizing the long-term accumulation of crypto assets, starting with Solana. The company also aims to operate one or more Solana validators, enabling it to stake its treasury assets, participate in securing the network, and earn rewards that it can reinvest.

COO and CIO Parker White plans to continue building our SOL position as it scales its strategy.

Janover stock surged over 560% Monday after former Kraken executives acquired 728,632 common shares and all 10,000 Series A Preferred shares to help bridge the gap between so-called traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi).

Price Action: JNVR stock traded lower by 1.75% to $26.90 premarket at the last check on Thursday

