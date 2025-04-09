April 9, 2025 6:59 AM 2 min read

CarMax Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

CarMax, Inc. KMX will release its fourth-quarter financial results before the opening bell on Thursday, April 10.

Analysts expect the Richmond, Virginia-based company to report quarterly earnings at 66 cents per share, up from 32 cents per share in the year-ago period. CarMax projects quarterly revenue of $5.97 billion, compared to $5.63 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Dec. 19, 2024, CarMax reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings and sales.

CarMax shares fell 0.6% to close at $73.31 on Tuesday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

  • Wedbush analyst Seth Basham reiterated an Outperform rating with a price target of $100 on April 1, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.
  • JP Morgan analyst Rajat Gupta maintained an Underweight rating and cut the price target from $72 to $65 on March 27, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.
  • Evercore ISI Group analyst Michael Montani maintained an Outperform rating and slashed the price target from $107 to $105 on March 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.
  • Truist Securities analyst Scot Ciccarelli maintained a Hold rating and raised the price target from $72 to $88 on Dec. 20, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.
  • RBC Capital analyst Steven Shemesh maintained an Outperform rating and increased the price target from $99 to $103 on Dec. 20, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

Considering buying KMX stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Overview
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

