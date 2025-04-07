NBA Legend Shaq Says A College Professor Gave His Shoe Logo An 'F' And Said 'Big Men Can't Sell' —Now His Brand Has Sold Over 400 Million Pairs

Shaquille O'Neal may be worth hundreds of millions now and appear on everything from pizza boxes to gummies, but rewind to his college days at LSU and things looked a little different. Back then, the seven-foot phenom wasn't closing business deals—he was getting flunked in marketing class. And the reason? His professor told him, dead serious, "Big guys don't sell."

Yeah. That aged like milk.

In a 2013 interview with Nick DePaula for Sole Collector magazine, Shaq shared the moment that stuck with him. "I remember being in a marketing class one day and my professor said to me, ‘Big men can't sell. I don't know what you're doing in this class,'" O'Neal recalled. "I was so [expletive] pissed, I almost got out of the class. [Instead,] I wanted to learn all of the concepts." What came next was a masterclass in proving people wrong.

This wasn't just a bruised ego. The project that earned him that ‘F' was a prototype of the brand he'd eventually take global. In a 2021 appearance on "The Jordan Harbinger Show," he told the story again, explaining, "The marketing teacher at LSU said, ‘Give me something, product, or something that you can see sold in the future.' So you know me, I came up with Shaq hats, Shaq shoes, Shaq shirts… He embarrassed me in class. He said, ‘All I see is you put a lot of originality in this,' and gave me an F in front of everybody."

Why? According to the professor, "When you look at the nature of marketing and NBA, big guys never sell."

The professor couldn't have been more wrong.

Not only did Shaq go on to dominate the league, but he turned himself into one of the most marketable athletes in history. His iconic "Dunkman" logo—originally inspired by Jordan's famous silhouette—was something he trademarked himself in college after learning about intellectual property. "I went down to the Baton Rouge office and I trademarked my dunk. It cost me like $60," he told Sole Collector.

That logo? It's now been stamped on everything from sneakers to sports gear, helping him move over 400 million pairs of shoes globally, according to a 2021 interview on the "Full Send Podcast."

And these aren't $200 boutique kicks either. Shaq made a point to keep his shoes affordable, selling them at Walmart for $19 to $29 per pair. "It's not that kids don't want to wear $20 shoes," he said. "They don't want to wear shoes that look like they cost $20."

The idea was sparked when a mother confronted him about the price of his Reebok line. "That day, I cut ties with Reebok," Shaq said on "Full Send." "I said keep the money… this ain't right. I'll still wear the shoes I do during the season, but I'll be looking to do my own thing. So, I started the Shaq brand. I went to my favorite store, Walmart, and we did a deal."

Since then, his brand has become a quiet empire. Millions of kids have laced up affordable Shaq sneakers. At an average price of just over $25 a pair, that's roughly $10 billion worth of shoes sold. Not bad for a guy who supposedly couldn't sell.

And Shaq's influence didn't stop at footwear. He's now invested in everything from fast food and fitness centers to tech companies. The man even has a PhD. But it's the marketing lesson that stuck—ironically, from the class where he got an ‘F.'

"I knew I was good, I thought I was going to be great," he said. "And it was my job and my people's job to convince [the brands] that I was going to be great and convince them to want to sell the product."

It worked.

What started as a class project became a global business model—and a reminder that professors don't always get it right. Shaq turned a failing grade into a billion-dollar lesson in betting on yourself. Turns out, big men can sell.

