Kura Sushi Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Kura Sushi USA, Inc KRUS will release its second-quarter financial results after the closing bell on Tuesday, April 8.

Analysts expect the Irvine, California-based company to report a quarterly loss at 13 cents per share, versus a year-ago loss of 9 cents per share. Kura Sushi projects quarterly revenue of $64.91 million, compared to $57.29 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Jan. 7, Kura Sushi issued FY25 sales guidance below estimates.

Kura Sushi shares fell 8% to close at $43.61 on Friday.

TD Securities analyst Andrew Charles reiterated a Hold rating with a price target of $72 on April 4, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

Barclays analyst Jeffrey Bernstein maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $102 to $75 on April 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

Citigroup analyst Jon Tower maintained a Neutral rating and slashed the price target from $116 to $71 on March 26, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Craig-Hallum analyst Jeremy Hamblin maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $85 to $120 on Nov. 7, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

Piper Sandler analyst Brian Mullan maintained a Neutral rating and increased the price target from $63 to $98 on Nov. 7, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

