ASP Isotopes Stock Is Rising Today: What's Going On?

ASP Isotopes Inc ASPI on Thursday announced the start of commercial production at its second enrichment facility.

What Happened: ASP Isotopes announced that it commenced commercial production of enriched Silicon-28 at its second Aerodynamic Separation Process (ASP) enrichment facility in South Africa.

ASP Isotopes noted that enriched Silicon-28 is likely to be required by next-gen semiconductor manufacturers because of its ability to process superior information like qubits and conduct heat 150% more efficiently than natural Silicon.

“To create faster, smaller next-generation semiconductors, the world is likely going to require materials that are currently not available in commercial quantities”, said Paul Mann, chairman and CEO of ASP Isotopes.

ASPI Isotopes previously announced two supply agreements with U.S.-based customers. The company said Thursday that it’s currently in discussions with “multiple” other potential customers and expects to sign more supply agreements over the next six months.

The company expects to ship the first commercial batches of its highly enriched Silicon-28 during the second quarter of 2025.

ASPI Price Action: ASP Isotopes shares were up 3.58% at $4.34 at the time of publication Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.

