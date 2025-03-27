Billionaire Investor Ray Dalio Warns Of Looming Debt Crisis And Shifting Global Order Amid Trump's Hardline Trade Policies

Billionaire hedge fund manager Ray Dalio is sounding the alarm about a looming debt crisis, the changing global political order, and the implications of U.S. President Donald Trump's increasingly hostile approach to international trade and diplomacy.

What Happened: On Wednesday, Dalio, the founder of Bridgewater Associates, published a detailed analysis on his X account. The article is an excerpt from his upcoming book ‘How Countries Go Broke?', which is set to be released later this year.

Dalio, often known for his blunt analysis of markets and geopolitics, has specifically identified debt cycles, internal political disorder, changing global power structures, natural disasters, and advancements in tech as driving factors behind today's chaotic investment climate.

The article draws parallels between today and other turbulent periods in history, such as during the 1930s in the run-up to World War 2, which led to the backsliding of democracies in favor of autocratic regimes led by Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini.

Why It Matters: Dalio notes that the current big debt cycle is nearing the end of its average 80-year term. The amount of debt has grown unsustainably large relative to the goods, services, and investment assets in existence, which almost always leads to a debt crisis or a run on banks.

The ace investor further expressed concerns that Donald Trump's recent statements regarding Canada, Greenland, and the Panama Canal signal a shift away from the cooperative global order that has been in place since the Second World War, towards one of nationalism and unilateral actions.

Additionally, the growing instances of climate-related disasters and advances in tech are accelerating this shift. Dalio ends by saying that investors should brace for significant disruptions and upheavals in the years ahead while considering repetitive historical patterns when making investment decisions.

