Peter Schiff, a renowned economist and financial commentator, has expressed his views on the impact of reversing globalization and hinted at a potential presidential run in 2028.
What Happened: In a detailed thread on X, Schiff referred to Vice President JD Vance‘s address at a recent AI summit, where Vance called ‘cheap labor’ a drug for American industries, criticized it for restraining innovation and stated that President Donald Trump intends to roll back 40 years of globalization.
According to Schiff, while globalization has led to the hollowing of America’s industrial base and the decimation of the middle class, it has also kept consumer prices in check and funneled inflation into financial markets. This, he says, has created an illusion of economic growth.
SEE ALSO: Alibaba’s Tsai Sounds Alarm On Signs Of AI Bubble In US: ‘People Are Building Data Centers On Speculation’
Why It Matters: The post aligns with Schiff’s bearish outlook, echoing his 2023 recession warnings, and reflects market concerns as the S&P 500 dipped into a correction in March 2025 amid uncertainty over Trump’s tariffs.
He hopes that the crisis occurs early enough in Trump’s term for a Republican Congress to make necessary cuts to government spending and regulations. This, he believes, would allow for the revival of free-market capitalism. Schiff also warned that if it happens late in Trump’s term, a radical left Democratic party could gain power in 2028, threatening the capitalist system and embracing socialism.
The economist also hinted at a possible presidential run in 2028, stating that the election could be a defining moment for the nation’s future. “…the 2028 election may end up being the defining moment of our nation’s future. I may throw my hat in the ring,” stated Schiff.
- READ MORE: Rumble Launches Crypto Wallet For Creators Amid $775 Million Tether Investment: ‘We Want To Take On Google Head On,’ Says CEO
Image via Shutterstock
Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.