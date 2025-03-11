Short-Term Bond ETFs See Record Inflows Amid Market Turmoil: 3 Funds That Led The Surge

With recession concerns looming large, investors are rushing into ultra-short bond ETFs as a safe haven. The uncertainty surrounding the Trump administration’s economic policies, combined with a stock-market rout, has made these low-risk assets particularly attractive.

So far this year, short-term bond ETFs have amassed over $16 billion, a clear sign of investors seeking stability, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Let's take a closer look at three key funds leading this inflow surge.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF SGOV : SGOV has emerged as the biggest winner in this flight to safety, pulling in more than $7 billion in 2024 alone, per Bloomberg. Just last week, the fund saw record-breaking inflows of $1.4 billion, the data showed. Why the appeal? The fund invests in U.S. Treasury bonds with maturities of three months or less, offering a low-risk way to earn steady returns while avoiding stock-market volatility. With recession fears rising, investors are piling into SGOV in anticipation of Federal Reserve interest rate cuts. And the bonus? The expense ratio is just 0.09%.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF BIL : Another major beneficiary is the SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, which has taken in $3.2 billion this year. Notably, half of that came just last week, its biggest inflow since November 2023. BIL, like SGOV, holds short-term U.S. Treasury securities, making it a go-to option for investors looking for liquidity and minimal risk. As economic uncertainty intensifies, demand for this ETF continues to soar.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF JPST : The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has also seen massive interest, with investors adding $3 billion so far in 2024. Unlike SGOV and BIL, JPST offers slightly more yield potential by including corporate bonds alongside government debt. This added flexibility makes JPST an attractive choice for investors who want a conservative income strategy while keeping risk levels in check.

What's Driving This Trend?

Recession Concerns: JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s model recently pegged the probability of an economic downturn at 31%, while Goldman Sachs also flagged rising recession risks.

Trump's Trade Policies: Uncertainty around tariffs and potential federal layoffs is rattling markets, pushing investors toward safer assets.

Falling Yields: The yield on two-year Treasuries has dropped sharply, signaling that bond traders expect the Federal Reserve to cut rates as early as June.

Stock Market Volatility: Historically, inflows into short-term bond ETFs surge during stock market downturns. Bloomberg Intelligence analysis shows that when the S&P 500 falls, these funds attract an average of $2.7 billion in inflows per month, compared to just $440 million during market gains.

With economic uncertainty intensifying, short-term bond ETFs like SGOV, BIL, and JPST are seeing unprecedented investor interest. These funds provide a haven for those seeking stability while awaiting clarity on Fed policy and broader market conditions. Whether the recession fears materialize, these ETFs serve as a crucial barometer of investor sentiment in turbulent times.

