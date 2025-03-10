What's Going On With Bitdeer Shares Monday?

Bitdeer Technologies Group BTDR shares are moving lower on Monday after the company completed testing of its Bitcoin BTC/USD mining chip, SEAL03.

What To Know: The mining chip achieved its performance goal with a power efficiency ratio of 9.7J/TH while running at low voltage in ultra power-saving mode as outlined in the SEALMINER technology roadmap.

Bitdeer shares may be trading lower despite the positive news, possibly due to a broader pullback in Bitcoin, which impacts demand for cryptocurrency mining services.

BTDR Price Action: At the time of writing, Bitdeer stock is trading 10.6% lower at $9.84, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

