March 10, 2025 3:11 PM 1 min read

What's Going On With Bitdeer Shares Monday?

Follow
Comments
Zinger Key Points

Bitdeer Technologies Group BTDR shares are moving lower on Monday after the company completed testing of its Bitcoin BTC/USD mining chip, SEAL03.

What To Know: The mining chip achieved its performance goal with a power efficiency ratio of 9.7J/TH while running at low voltage in ultra power-saving mode as outlined in the SEALMINER technology roadmap.

Bitdeer shares may be trading lower despite the positive news, possibly due to a broader pullback in Bitcoin, which impacts demand for cryptocurrency mining services.

See Also: Target Gets Breathing Room As Trump Delays Tariffs, But Profit Concerns Remain

BTDR Price Action: At the time of writing, Bitdeer stock is trading 10.6% lower at $9.84, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image: via Shutterstock

BTDR Logo
BTDRBitdeer Technologies Group
$9.90-9.95%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum96.47
Growth-
Quality-
Value44.51
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin
$78523.65-2.71%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
NewsMoverswhy it's moving

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved