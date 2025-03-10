What's Going On With Bitdeer Shares Monday?

Zinger Key Points
- Bitdeer completed testing of its mining chip, SEAL-03.
- EAL03 will be incorporated into Bitdeer's upcoming SEALMINER A3 series mining machines.
Bitdeer Technologies Group BTDR shares are moving lower on Monday after the company completed testing of its Bitcoin BTC/USD mining chip, SEAL03.
What To Know: The mining chip achieved its performance goal with a power efficiency ratio of 9.7J/TH while running at low voltage in ultra power-saving mode as outlined in the SEALMINER technology roadmap.
Bitdeer shares may be trading lower despite the positive news, possibly due to a broader pullback in Bitcoin, which impacts demand for cryptocurrency mining services.
BTDR Price Action: At the time of writing, Bitdeer stock is trading 10.6% lower at $9.84, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
