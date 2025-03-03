Trading Agents Lead AI-Web3 Future, Says Galxe Co-Founder Charles Wayn

Trading agents that autonomously manage crypto wallets and optimize portfolios based on vast data sets top the list of practical applications exciting Charles Wayn, co-founder of Galxe and Gravity, as AI and Web3 converge.

In an interview with Benzinga over the weekend, Wayn detailed how these vertical AI agents, tailored for crypto trading, leverage blockchain's transparency and AI's analytical power to outpace traditional financial advisors, signaling a shift toward automated, data-driven investing.

His insights, drawn from Galxe's work with over 25 million users and Gravity's Layer-1 blockchain, highlight a burgeoning trend in the Web3 space.

Wayn pinpointed trading agents as a standout use case, emphasizing their potential to transform how users interact with crypto markets.

"Trading agent for crypto is the biggest use case in my opinion," he said.

"An agent that gives you all the information you need, sends you all the information you care [about], and operates your wallet, or even based on your preset risk preference, automate[s] your portfolio for you."

Unlike general AI tools like ChatGPT, these agents require deep domain knowledge, pulling from crypto-specific data—on-chain transactions, Twitter sentiment, and market trends—to execute trades and manage assets with precision.

Galxe, a decentralized super app and Web3's largest on-chain distribution platform, already supports this vision. Wayn highlighted their product Alva, a crypto-savvy AI tool, as part of this push.

He noted that trading agents' access to comprehensive data sets them apart: "They have the agent itself supposed to have more access to more information than any financial advisor because they know everything everywhere."

This capability, he argued, allows agents to aggregate insights across blockchains and social platforms, delivering real-time decisions that traditional systems can't match.

The trend extends beyond crypto, with potential applications in traditional finance looming on the horizon.

Wayn's excitement stems from a broader AI agent narrative he sees driving the next market cycle.

Vertical AI agents, unlike their general counterparts, focus on niche industries—crypto trading being a prime candidate due to its data-rich, fast-paced nature.

He contrasted this with past Web3 tools like tokens, which bootstrapped communities but lacked longevity without sustainable revenue models.

Trading agents, he suggested, thrive on utility, not gimmicks, reducing the need for token incentives.

Companies on Solana SOL/USD and Galxe's own ecosystem are already exploring this, though Wayn cautioned that success hinges on delivering tangible value, not just launching tokens.

The interview also touched on Galxe's broader mission. Gravity, their high-performance Layer-1 blockchain launched in 2024, enhances cross-chain interoperability, supporting applications like trading agents by simplifying data access across ecosystems.

Wayn's experience—from co-founding DLive to steering Galxe's 1 million daily active users—shapes his pragmatic view: Web3 must prioritize real applications with revenue, a lesson from past market downturns.

Trading agents, with their blend of AI and blockchain, embody this shift, promising a future where automation and trust redefine financial engagement.

