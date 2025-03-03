Entrepreneur Mark Cuban has encouraged former 18F employees to form a consulting firm, promising his investment and assistance.

What Happened: On Sunday, Cuban took to BlueSky social app to advise the recently laid-off employees of 18F, a government tech unit. He suggested that they band together and start a consulting company.

“It's just a matter of time before DOGE needs you to fix the mess they inevitably create. They will have to hire your company as a contractor to fix it. But on your terms. I'm happy to invest and/or help”, he posted.

Early Saturday, the Donald Trump administration dismantled a team of tech-savvy civil servants responsible for developing the IRS's free tax-filing service and improving government websites. Thomas Shedd, the Director of Technology Transformation Services at General Service Administration (GSA) and a former Tesla engineer informed employees of the digital service team 18F that their positions had been eliminated after being classified as “non-critical.” Nearly 85 employees at 18F were instantly locked out of their devices.

This action was a part of the workforce optimization initiative by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) overseen by Elon Musk.

The 18F team was introduced in 2014 during the administration of former President Barack Obama.

Why It Matters: The billionaire’s post comes in the wake of the sudden elimination of 18F, a move that has sparked controversy. Cuban’s tweet indicates his belief that DOGE will eventually need the expertise of the 18F team to rectify any potential problems. His offer to invest in and assist a potential consulting firm formed by the former 18F employees signals his confidence in their abilities and the necessity of their work.

Supporters argue that DOGE eliminates unnecessary expenses, while critics contend that it is causing chaos, endangering vital services, and encountering significant legal challenges.

A report in The Guardian indicates that the DOGE has revoked more than 1,100 federal contracts, yet nearly 40% of these cancellations resulted in no actual cost savings. Furthermore, another Wall Street Journal analysis suggests the department may have overstated its savings from federal spending cuts.

