Andrew Cuomo Declares Candidacy For NYC Mayor

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) announced Saturday that he will run for mayor of New York, shaking up the crowded race.

What Happened: The New York Post reports that Cuomo has thrown his hat into the ring. Cuomo, who resigned as governor in 2021 amidst sexual harassment allegations, has been discreetly amassing support and capitalizing on the scandals that have marred incumbent Mayor Eric Adams‘ first term.

In his announcement video, Cuomo criticized Adams’ handling of city issues, blaming them on “the lack of intelligent action by many of our political leaders.” He also admitted to his past mistakes during his tenure in public service, expressing his belief that he has learned and grown from them.

Despite his own controversies, Cuomo’s entry into the race has been expected, particularly as Adams’ popularity has taken a hit following a corruption indictment and a series of scandals. Cuomo is currently leading in early polls, benefiting from his name recognition. However, he will need to defend himself against rivals who are likely to attack him over the sexual harassment claims and his handling of the COVID pandemic.

An Emerson College poll last month showed Cuomo leading the primary field with 33%, followed by Adams at 10%, and former city Comptroller Scott Stringer 8%, with six other declared or possible candidates splitting the rest.

The primary will be held on June 24, with the winner expected to be the favorite over likely Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa in the general election in November.

Why It Matters: Cuomo’s entry into the mayoral race could significantly alter the dynamics of the election. His name recognition and political experience could pose a serious threat to incumbent Mayor Adams, whose term has been marked by scandal.

However, Cuomo’s own past controversies could also be a major factor in the race, as rivals are likely to use these issues to attack his candidacy. The outcome of the primary could have significant implications for the political future of New York City.

