Friedrich Merz of the conservative CDU is likely to become Germany's new chancellor, according to exit polls from Sunday's elections. The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) finished second.

What Happened: Reuters reports that the first exit polls show the conservative CDU/CSU bloc taking about 28% of the vote. The AfD is on track to finish with about 20% of the vote.

Current Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democratic Party (SPD) is running third, with about 16%, which would be its worst showing in decades. The Greens have about 13% of the vote, with several other parties dividing the remainder.

Despite the CDU/CSU bloc’s comfortable lead, Germany may face months of political uncertainty as the party will need to form a coalition to secure a majority.

The conservative bloc, composed of the Christian Democrats (CDU) and its Bavarian sister party the Christian Social Union, stands for low taxes, budget discipline, conservative-liberal values, and a strong role for Germany within the European Union and NATO.

The AfD, established as an anti-euro party in 2013, has evolved into an anti-immigrant grouping with some radical far-right members. Its leader, Alice Weidel, recently received support from the new U.S. administration, including a meeting with U.S. Vice President JD Vance and an endorsement from Elon Musk.

Why It Matters: The election results could have significant implications for Germany’s economy and its stance on immigration. The AfD’s surge in popularity is notable, particularly given its anti-immigrant stance and the recent endorsement from Elon Musk.

The election could also impact the future of cannabis legalization in Germany. The SPD has been supportive of cannabis legalization. The conservatives’ potential victory could change the course of this policy.

