Stanley Druckenmiller Bet Big On United Airlines As Company Rebounded In Q4

Stanley Druckenmiller, George Soros‘ former money manager, made several trades in 2024’s fourth quarter. Perhaps most notable is a new position in United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL amid the company’s turnaround.

What Happened: Institutional investment managers are legally required to disclose their quarter-end holdings in 13f filings. Druckenmiller’s Duquesne Family Office filed on Friday.

According to the filing, Duquesne owned 1,043,805 shares of United Airlines as of Dec. 31, 2024. The position represents 2.7% of the family office’s portfolio.

Druckenmiller previously owned shares of the Chicago-based company in 2017.

Why it Matters: Druckenmiller’s thought process behind his investment is unclear.

United Airlines beat earnings and revenue estimates in its third and fourth quarters of 2024. The company lagged behind Delta Airlines and American Airlines following the COVID-19 pandemic but has recovered since then.

United Airlines’ share price has risen over 80% since the end of September, reflecting investor optimism about the airline’s recovery and growth prospects.

The company has focused on expanding international routes, upgrading its fleet, and enhancing customer experience, which may have contributed to its recent success. Additionally, falling jet fuel prices and strong demand for air travel have bolstered profitability across the industry.

Druckenmiller’s investment could signal confidence in United Airlines’ strategic direction and long-term growth potential. Investors will be watching closely to see if he increases his stake in the coming quarters, potentially influencing market sentiment toward the airline sector.

Image: Shutterstock