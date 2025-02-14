Essent Group Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Essent Group Ltd. ESNT will release its fourth-quarter financial results before the opening bell on Friday, Feb. 14.

Analysts expect the Hamilton, Bermuda-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share, up from $1.64 per share in the year-ago period. Essent Group projects quarterly revenue of $313.88 million, compared to $297.28 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Nov. 1, 2024, Essent Group reported worse-than-expected third-quarter EPS and revenues.

Essent Group shares gained 1.4% to close at $57.91 on Thursday.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Bose George maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $75 to $72 on Jan. 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

JP Morgan analyst Richard Shane maintained a Neutral rating and slashed the price target from $67 to $60 on Dec. 9, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

Goldman Sachs analyst Ryan Nash maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $68 to $60 on Nov. 5, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

RBC Capital analyst Scott Heleniak maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $73 to $67 on Nov. 4, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%.

BTIG analyst Mark Palmer maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $61 to $64 on Aug. 5, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 83%.

