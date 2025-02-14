Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Portland General Electric Price Expectations Ahead Of Q4 Earnings

Portland General Electric Company POR will release its fourth-quarter financial results, before the opening bell, on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025.

Analysts expect the Portland, Oregon-based company to report quarterly earnings at 35 cents per share, down from earnings of 67 cents per share in the year-ago period. Portland General Electric projects quarterly revenue of $663.32 million, compared to $725 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Feb. 12, the company's board of directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend of 50 cents per share.

Portland General Electric shares gained 0.7% to close at $42.12 on Thursday.

Jefferies analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith maintained a Hold rating and cut the price target from $47 to $42 on Jan. 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

Barclays analyst Nicholas Campanella maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $48 to $42 on Jan. 27, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

B of A Securities analyst Ross Fowler maintained an Underperform rating and slashed the price target from $46 to $43 on Dec. 24, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

Keybanc analyst Melissa Gorham maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $52 to $51 on Dec. 4, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

JP Morgan analyst Richard Sunderland maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $54 to $55 on Oct. 23, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

