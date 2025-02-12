Top 2 Real Estate Stocks That Could Blast Off This Month

The most oversold stocks in the real estate sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

La Rosa Holdings LRHC

On Feb. 6, La Rosa Holdings announced a $4.96 million private placement. The company' stock fell around 41% over the past five days and has a 52-week low of $0.22.

RSI Value: 25.1

25.1 LRHC Price Action: Shares of La Rosa dipped 12.4% to close at $0.24 on Tuesday.

Shares of La Rosa dipped 12.4% to close at $0.24 on Tuesday. Benzinga Pro's real-time newsfeed alerted to latest LRHC news.

Real Messenger Corp RMSG

The company's stock fell around 19% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $1.38.

RSI Value: 28.5

28.5 RMSG Price Action: Shares of Purecycle Technologies fell 3.4% to close at $1.73 on Tuesday.

Shares of Purecycle Technologies fell 3.4% to close at $1.73 on Tuesday. Benzinga Pro’s charting tool helped identify the trend in RMSG stock.

Read This Next: