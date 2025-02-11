Noted Economist and Strategist Peter Schiff recently opined on the current gold-to-silver ratio, suggesting a potential surge in silver prices.

What Happened: Schiff posted on X on Tuesday about the gold-to-silver ratio, which stood at over 90:1. He noted that gold, trading at $2,940, was likely to continue its upward trajectory, and predicted an “explosive catch-up move” in silver, currently priced at $32.22. He advised investors who felt they had missed the gold rally to consider buying silver.

With gold trading at $2,940 and silver still down at $32.22, the gold-to-silver ratio is over 90 to 1. Since gold is highly likely to continue rising, an explosive catch-up move in silver is likely soon. So if you think you missed the boat on gold, just buy some silver instead. — Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) February 11, 2025

Why It Matters: Schiff’s comments come in the wake of gold’s impressive performance, which has seen it outperform Bitcoin and U.S. equities. Gold prices are nearing the $3,000 mark, outpacing U.S. equities amid market uncertainty driven by President Donald Trump‘s ongoing tariffs and trade negotiations and geopolitical uncertainties in the Middle East. However, analysts point out that consistently high interest rates may limit gold's potential gains.

Meanwhile, Silver has gained renewed attention for its role in green technologies, such as solar panels and electric vehicles, as well as its historical function as a hedge against inflation. Moreover, ongoing clashes between Ukraine and Russia, along with escalating tensions in the Middle East, may prompt investors to turn to silver as a safe haven.

In January, Ole Hansen, Head of Commodity Strategy at Saxo Bank stated, “This dual role—balancing both investment and industrial demand—could enable silver to outperform gold in the coming year.” He forecasted silver prices to rise to $38 per ounce this year. Also, analysts at UBS foresee silver prices to reach between $36 and $38 per ounce in 2025.