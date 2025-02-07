Fortive Gears Up For Q4 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Fortive Corporation FTV will release its fourth-quarter financial results, before the opening bell, on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025.

Analysts expect the Everett, Washington-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share, up from 98 cents per share in the year-ago period. Fortive projects quarterly revenue of $1.63 billion, compared to $1.58 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Jan. 29, Fortive announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Sharmistha “Shar” Dubey as the Chair of the Board.

Fortive shares gained 0.4% to close at $79.84 on Thursday.

JP Morgan analyst Stephen Tusa maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $92 to $90 on Jan. 15, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Barclays analyst Julian Mitchell maintained an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $95 to $90 on Jan. 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

Wells Fargo analyst Joseph O'Dea maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $77 to $80 on Jan. 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

Truist Securities analyst Jamie Cook maintained a Buy rating and boosted the price target from $89 to $90 on Dec. 19, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

Citigroup analyst Andrew Kaplowitz downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and slashed the price target from $92 to $86 on Dec. 9, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 84%.

