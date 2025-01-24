TransCode Therapeutics Shares Are Surging Today: What's Going On?

Zinger Key Points
- TransCode Therapeutics (RNAZ) shares are rising after dosing the first patient in Cohort 3 of its Phase 1 trial for lead candidate TTX-MC138
- No significant safety issues were reported in previous cohorts, and the drug's pharmacokinetic data remains consistent with preclinical.
TransCode Therapeutics Inc. RNAZ shares are moving higher Friday after the company announced that the first patient in Cohort 3 of its Phase 1 clinical trial has been dosed with its lead candidate, TTX-MC138 on Tuesday.
What To Know: The company’s Safety Review Committee approved the progression to the third cohort following a favorable review of safety and pharmacokinetic data from Cohorts 1 and 2. No significant safety or dose-limiting toxicities have been reported in the earlier cohorts. The pharmacokinetic data from these cohorts has been consistent with preclinical and Phase 0 trial results. Patients from the earlier cohorts remain in the study and are continuing to receive additional doses of TTX-MC138.
The third cohort will receive a dose approximately double that administered in the second cohort. Preliminary analyses indicate that TTX-MC138 has demonstrated pharmacodynamic activity, with a 66% inhibition of miR-10b expression at 24 hours post-infusion, similar to findings from the earlier Phase 0 trial. The increase in activity observed with the escalated dose in Cohort 2 suggests a favorable pharmacokinetic profile for the drug.
Sue Duggan, TransCode’s Senior Vice President of Operations, commented that the commitment from clinical sites could enable a swift completion of the third cohort. Enrollment in the study is ongoing based on the Safety Review Committee’s continued review of cumulative safety data.
RNAZ Price Action: TransCode shares were up 21.2% at $6.67 at the time of writing, according to Benzinga Pro.
Image via Transcodetherapeutics.
