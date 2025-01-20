Is The Market Open On Martin Luther King Jr. Day? Here's What Investors Need To Know

Markets in the U.S. will pause on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, even as political and financial tensions mount ahead of Donald Trump's presidential inauguration.

US Stock And Bond Markets Are Closed

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq will not operate on Monday, in line with standard market holidays. Trading will restart on Tuesday with regular hours: 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET.

Last Friday, the S&P 500 index — tracked by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY — closed 1% higher at 5,996 points, now hovering at less than 2 percentage points below record highs.

The Treasury market is also closed, leaving investors to digest potential policy shifts from the incoming administration without access to U.S. government bond trading.

Futures markets will observe an early close at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Commodities Futures On Alert Amid Trump Measures

Futures on precious metals, such as gold and silver, will wrap up slightly later at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Energy contracts, including crude oil and natural gas, will follow normal trading hours. Futures on the West Texas Intermediate light crude traded 0.4% higher to $78 a barrel during early morning trading in New York.

Energy markets will be on high alert as President-elect Trump announces his first economic policies.

The incoming administration is expected to roll back regulations on U.S. oil and gas production, potentially unleashing a surge in domestic output, while also adopting a more aggressive stance against Iran and Russia.

FX Traders On Edge As Trump Eyes Tariff Blitz

Currency trading remains open, with forex traders preparing for potential dollar swings.

Trump has signaled a hardline stance on trade policies, with the possibility of steep tariffs on Chinese goods — up to 60% — and additional levies of 10% to 20% on imports from other countries, including neighbors such as Canada and Mexico.

The dollar's reaction could set the tone for global markets in the weeks ahead. Should Trump confirm his aggressive trade agenda, analysts expect increased demand for the greenback.

The U.S. dollar slightly weakened by 0.4% against the euro, while inching 0.1% higher vis-à-vis the Japanese yen.

Bitcoin Hits Record High As Crypto Speculation Heats Up

Unlike equities and bonds, the cryptocurrency market never sleeps.

Bitcoin BTC/USD surged to an all-time high of $109,350 overnight, riding a wave of speculation that Trump's administration may usher in an era of deregulation for the crypto sector.

Adding fuel to the fire, Trump floated the idea of a Bitcoin Strategic Reserve, a controversial move that has drawn both praise and skepticism from market participants.

According to CFTC-regulated platform Kalshi, betting markets price in a 63% chance that Trump will create a National Bitcoin Fund by the end of the year.

Over the weekend, the President-elect launched his own meme coin, TRUMP TRUMP/USD, which rapidly soared to a $15 billion market capitalization. It has since been on a downtrend, plummeting to a $9.3 billion market cap at last check Monday.

First Lady Melania Trump also introduced her own digital asset, MELANIA MELANIA/USD, which amassed a $2 billion valuation within hours.

