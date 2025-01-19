TikTok Back Online In US After Trump Vows Monday Executive Order

TikTok came back online in the U.S. shortly after 12:00 p.m. ET, two hours after President-elect Donald Trump said on social media that he will sign an executive order Monday postponing enforcement of the new law requiring the sale of the Chinese-owned platform.

What Happened: As reported by Axios, Trump, who was once at the forefront of the campaign to ban TikTok, is now championing its survival. Trump wrote on Truth Social, “I will issue an executive order on Monday to extend the period of time before the law’s prohibitions take effect, so that we can make a deal to protect our national security.”

US users of the popular video app began finding that access had been restored shortly after noon on the East Coast.

Trump’s post indicated that the order would absolve any company that assisted in keeping TikTok operational prior to his order from any liability. He voiced his aspiration for the US to secure a “50% ownership position” in a joint venture to rescue TikTok. “By doing this, we save TikTok, keep it in good hands and allow it to [stay] up.”

However, the specifics of Trump’s plan, including whether he intends for the US government or a US company to hold this 50% stake, and how he aims to circumvent the law, remain ambiguous, as an executive order cannot supersede it.

The law, signed by President Joe Biden in April, mandated TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, to sell the app to an approved buyer by January 19 to evade a ban. The law does allow for the president to initiate a 90-day extension, but only if substantial progress towards divestiture is made and binding legal agreements are in place to facilitate a deal.

Why It Matters: Trump’s unexpected move to delay the TikTok ban and his proposition for a US stake in the app marks a significant shift in his stance.