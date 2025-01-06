Progress Software Gears Up For Q4 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Progress Software Corporation PRGS will release earnings for its fourth quarter next week.

Analysts expect the Burlington, Massachusetts-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share, up from $1.02 per share in the year-ago period. Progress Software projects to report quarterly revenue of $211.44 million, compared to $177.52 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Sept. 24, Progress Software reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised its FY24 guidance.

Progress Software shares gained 0.9% to close at $65.26 on Friday .

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Oppenheimer analyst Ittai Kidron maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $70 to $80 on Oct. 22, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

Guggenheim analyst Raymond McDonough maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $64 to $70 on Sept. 25, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

DA Davidson analyst Lucky Schreiner maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $65 to $70 on Sept. 25, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives reiterated an Outperform rating with a price target of $68 on Sept. 10, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 82%.

Jefferies analyst Brent Thill maintained a Hold rating and cut the price target from $60 to $55 on June 26, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

Considering buying PRGS stock? Here’s what analysts think:

