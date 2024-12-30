MSC Industrial Direct Gears Up For Q1 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. MSM will release its first-quarter financial results, before the opening bell, on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025.

Analysts expect the Melville, New York-based company to report quarterly earnings at 73 cents per share, down from $1.25 per share in the year-ago period. MSC Industrial Direct projects quarterly revenue of $904.59 million, compared to $953.97 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Dec. 18, MSC Industrial Supply announced that its board has declared a cash dividend of 85 cents per share.

MSC Industrial Direct shares fell 1.9% to close at $74.80 on Friday.

Stephens & Co. analyst Tommy Moll downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight with a price target of $85 on Dec. 4. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%.

Baird analyst David Manthey maintained a Neutral rating and increased the price target from $84 to $91 on Oct. 16. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%.

Loop Capital analyst Chris Dankert maintained a Hold rating and cut the price target from $80 to $75 on July 3. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Keybanc analyst Ken Newman downgraded the stock from Overweight to Sector Weight on June 17. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

