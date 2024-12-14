Golden Star Capital Ventures Inc. Announces Extension to Complete Non Brokered Private Placement

December 9, 2024 – TheNewswire – Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada – Golden Star Capital Ventures Inc. ("Golden Star" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release of October 22, 2024, the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") has granted an extension to the Company to complete its private placement of up to 20,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share for gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000 (the "Offering"). Golden Star intends on completing one or more closings up to and including January 8, 2025. For further details regarding the terms of the Offering, please see the Company's news release of October 22, 2024.

The Company is a "Capital Pool Company", as defined under the policies of the TSXV ("CPC Policy"). The Company does not have any agreement, agreement in principal or any other arrangement with any party in connection with a potential Qualifying Transaction. Proceeds from the Offering will be used for audit, legal, and, general working capital, due diligence costs related to identifying and evaluating assets or businesses for a potential Qualifying Transaction, financing or partially financing the acquisition of significant assets in connection with a Qualifying Transaction or for working capital after completion of a Qualifying Transaction. In the event that a proposed Qualifying Transaction is identified, a portion of the private placement proceeds may be used as an advance to the target company for the purposes of preserving its assets prior to closing of the transaction.

All common shares issued pursuant to this placement will be subject to a four month hold period from the date of issuance. The Offering is subject to the approval of the TSXV.

For further information, please see Golden Star's profile on SEDAR+ at: https://www.sedarplus.ca/

About Golden Star

Golden Star is a CPC created to identify and evaluate potential acquisitions of commercially viable businesses and assets that have the potential to generate profits and add shareholder value. Except as specifically contemplated in the CPC Policy of the TSXV, until the completion of the qualifying transaction, Golden Star will not carry on business, other than the identification and evaluation of companies, businesses or assets with a view to completing a proposed qualifying transaction.

For further information, please contact:

David Redekop

Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Phone: 250-863-8914

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of ‎applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", ‎‎"ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to ‎identify forward-looking information or statements. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking ‎information relating to the Offering and the use of the proceeds therefrom. The forward-looking statements ‎and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company, including ‎expectations and assumptions concerning the completion of the Offering and the use of proceeds of the ‎Offering. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-‎looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the ‎forward looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove ‎to be correct.‎

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.