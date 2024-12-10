AutoZone Gears Up For Q1 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

AutoZone, Inc. AZO will release its first quarter results before the opening bell on Tuesday, Dec. 10.

Analysts expect the Memphis, Tennessee-based company to report quarterly earnings at $33.64 per share, up from $32.55 per share in the year-ago period. AutoZone is projected to report quarterly revenue of $4.31 billion, compared to $4.19 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Sept. 24, AutoZone reported fourth-quarter earnings per share of $51.58, missing the Street view of $53.53.

AutoZone shares gained 0.4% to close at $3,324.01 on Monday.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Wells Fargo analyst Zachary Fadem maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $3,400 to $3,450 on Dec. 3. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 88%.

Roth MKM analyst Scott Stember reinstated a Buy rating with a price target of $3,634 on Oct. 16. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Truist Securities analyst Scot Ciccarelli maintained a Buy rating and boosted the price target from $3,341 to $3,501 on Oct. 14. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Greg Melich maintained an Outperform rating and boosted the price target from $3,300 to $3,350 on Oct. 3. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 84%.

DA Davidson analyst Michael Baker maintained a Neutral rating with a price target of $3,025 on Sept. 30. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

