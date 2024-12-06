[VIDEO] Watch Cannabis Farm Rattled By California's 7.0 Earthquake

A licensed cannabis grow room at Humboldt Flower Company was violently shaken during a magnitude 7 earthquake on Thursday, as captured by CCTV footage. The powerful tremor, originating 30 miles off the Humboldt County shoreline, triggered a tsunami warning for coastal towns before being canceled an hour later.

Video credits: Humboldt Flower Company

CCTV footage from the grow room showed intense shaking, causing equipment to topple and structures to sway. Fortunately, no major injuries were reported, likely due to the remote location of the epicenter.

Get Benzinga’s exclusive analysis and the top news about the cannabis industry and markets daily in your inbox for free. Subscribe to our newsletter here. If you’re serious about the business, you can’t afford to miss out.

Humboldt Flower Company is a series of state-licensed boutique farms that provide high-quality bulk indoor and light-dep flowers for licensed brands and distributors, according to their Instagram. The company is based in the Emerald Triangle, the largest cannabis-producing region in the U.S., renowned for its ideal growing conditions.

So far, no cannabis companies in the affected region have reported significant damage.

Governor Declares Emergency In Affected Counties

"We're concerned about damage, particularly in the northern part of the state and Del Norte, Mendocino and Humboldt County," said Gov. Gavin Newsom at a news conference Thursday, according to the Los Angeles Times. He declared a state of emergency in those counties to aid response efforts.

Read Also: California Has The Finest Weed In The World, Says Lab Expert, And How To Save Its Struggling Market

The National Tsunami Warning Center initially issued a warning, leading to widespread evacuations of low-lying coastal areas. Emergency services, including BART and the San Francisco Zoo, suspended operations and secured vulnerable locations. However, the warning was lifted after authorities confirmed that only a minor tsunami, measuring 5 centimeters, occurred in Arena Cove.

The tremor was felt across large regions in California, from San Francisco to Sacramento and southern Oregon, demonstrating the extensive reach of such seismic events.

Read Next:

Featured image is a screenshot from the Humboldt Flower Company’s video.