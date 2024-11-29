What's Going On With Bolt Projects Shares Friday?

Bolt Projects Holdings, Inc. BSLK shares are moving higher on Friday. The company announced a private placement of 1.06 million shares at 34 cents per share. Here’s what you need to know.

What To Know: A filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission reveals that the private placement raised $360,000 in funding and involved participation from several company executives.

The group of investors includes CEO Daniel Widmaier, Interim CFO Randy Beufumo, and Chief Technology Officer David Breslauer.

Bolt Projects is experiencing unusually high trading activity with 49 million shares exchanged in the current session, far exceeding its 100-day average session volume of 833.95 thousand shares.

How To Buy Bolt Projects Shares

By now you're likely curious about how to participate in the market for Bolt Projects Holdings – be it to purchase shares, or even attempt to bet against the company.

Buying shares is typically done through a brokerage account. You can find a list of possible trading platforms here. Many will allow you to buy ‘fractional shares,' which allows you to own portions of stock without buying an entire share. For example, some stock, like Berkshire Hathaway, can cost thousands of dollars to own just one share. However, if you only want to invest a fraction of that, brokerages will allow you to do so.

In the case of Bolt Projects Holdings, which is trading at $0.86 as of publishing time, $100 would buy you 116.28 shares of stock.

If you're looking to bet against a company, the process is more complex. You'll need access to an options trading platform, or a broker who will allow you to ‘go short' a share of stock by lending you the shares to sell. The process of shorting a stock can be found at this resource. Otherwise, if your broker allows you to trade options, you can either buy a put option, or sell a call option at a strike price above where shares are currently trading – either way it allows you to profit off of the share price decline.

BSLK Price Action: At the time of publication, Bolt shares are trading 237.7% higher at 99 cents, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image: Image via Pexels