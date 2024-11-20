What's Going On With Nauticus Robotics Shares Wednesday?

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. KITT shares are trading higher on Wednesday after the company announced that it entered into a strategic collaboration with SeaTrepid.

The Details: The goal of the collaboration is to integrate and test its ToolKITT software on a Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) in SeaTrepid’s fleet.

Specifically, Nauticus will implement a perpetual license of its ToolKITT software onto an ROV, with SeaTrepid providing access to its facilities and workforce to assist with testing. As a result, SeaTrepid will enhance its ROV services, gaining a competitive edge, while Nauticus will benefit from ongoing annual software maintenance revenue after deployment.

“We are thrilled to work with Bob Christ and the team at SeaTrepid. Together, we aim to revolutionize subsea operations by advancing autonomous ROV capabilities,” said John Gibson, CEO and President of Nauticus Robotics.

“By equipping SeaTrepid’s ROVs with ToolKITT, we can deliver significant efficiency gains, including reduced CO2 emissions, faster mission completion times, and fewer operator-related delays. This collaboration represents an exciting entry point for ToolKITT into the broader ROV market, building on its recent success on the Aquanaut Mark 2 vehicle earlier this year.”

KITT Price Action: At the time of writing, Nauticus Robotics stock is trading 12.1% higher at $1.02, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image: Image via Unsplash