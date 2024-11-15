Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Nexxen International Price Expectations Ahead Of Q3 Earnings

Nexxen International Ltd. NEXN will release earnings results for its third quarter, before the opening bell on Friday, Nov. 15.

Analysts expect the Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel-based bank to report quarterly earnings at 13 cents per share, down from 18 cents per share in the year-ago period. Nexxen projects to report revenue of $88.65 million for the recent quarter, compared to $80.09 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Aug. 22, Nexxen International posted better-than-expected sales for the second quarter.

Nexxen shares gained 1.9% to close at $7.67 on Thursday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

RBC Capital analyst Matthew Swanson maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $9 to $11 on Aug. 23. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

Needham analyst Laura Martin maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $6.5 to $8.5 on Aug. 23. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

JMP Securities analyst Andrew Boone reiterated a Market Outperform rating with a price target of $11 on June 14. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

Stifel analyst Mark Kelley maintained a Hold rating and raised the price target from $5.5 to $6 on May 21. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 88%.

Considering buying NEXN stock? Here’s what analysts think:

