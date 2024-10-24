What's The Best Weed Product For You? Virtual Budtender Has The Answer

Consumer-focused cannabis software platform Jointly launched its new AI-powered Virtual Budtender – a new interactive service that allows retailers to offer personalized guidance 24/7 while helping consumers make data-backed decisions when shopping for marijuana products.

“With every reflection a user logs, our recommendations get better,” stated David Kooi, CEO of Jointly. “This is a living, breathing database that grows with every experience shared on our app, and the result is unmatched accuracy in helping consumers reach their goals.”

Jointly's Virtual Budtender doesn't just respond to basic inquires but also enables consumers to engage with the tool in two ways: They can follow a guided experience or ask questions in their own natural language, whether written or spoken. The Virtual Budtender then taps into Jointly’s proprietary algorithm that relies on experience gathered from hundreds of thousands of consumers.

“What sets our Virtual Budtender apart is that it’s powered by the only database in the industry that ties cannabis products to real-world consumer experiences,” Kooi added. “This is not about generic AI responses or basic product information. This is a truly personalized recommendation engine that uses data to make intelligent, goal-specific suggestions based on what actually works for people.”

Every day, new user reflections and feedback are added to the platform, ensuring the AI’s product recommendations are continuously refined and improved. Jointly's ratings are goal-specific, allowing the Virtual Budtender to offer the most precise recommendations based on individual needs—whether that’s relaxing, improving sleep or enhancing creativity.

By providing answers to questions on everything from safe dosing and best practices to store hours and delivery zones, the AI tool helps retailers enhance the shopping experience and improve customer satisfaction, increasing conversion rates and average cart value. Retailers can even customize the AI to reflect their unique brand voice and values.

Ruben Seyde, founder and CEO of Delivered Inc., a Massachusetts cannabis delivery dispensary, commented, "The Virtual Budtender is a game-changer for us. It allows us to provide personalized, reliable guidance to our customers around the clock. Our staff can focus on delivering orders, while the AI handles routine inquiries and ensures that customers always have the support they need—even at 2 a.m. What makes it even better is that it’s backed by real-world data, not just chemistry.”

Photo: Courtesy of Elsa Olofsson on Unsplash