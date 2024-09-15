New Report Shows Four U.S. Cities Are Chasing Trump's Campaign For Over $700,000 In Unpaid Bills, Some Going Back To 2016

A recent investigation by Newsweek revealed that several cities across the United States are still waiting for Donald Trump's campaign team to pay them over $700,000 for expenses related to rallies that took place between 2016 and 2019. These costs mostly cover police services and other public safety measures needed to handle the large crowds at his events.

Cities like El Paso, Texas; Spokane, Washington; Mesa, Arizona; and Green Bay, Wisconsin, are among those who say they haven’t been paid for helping to host Trump's rallies. For example, El Paso says it's owed more than half a million dollars, while Spokane is waiting on $65,000. Some of these bills have been sitting unpaid for years.

In 2019, another report found that at least 10 cities still seek payment from Trump's campaign for similar rally-related expenses. While some cities, like El Paso, continue pushing for the money (even adding late fees), others admit they probably won't get paid.

Billings, Montana, for instance, didn't even send an official invoice, although they estimated they're owed nearly $46,000. Officials from Billings and Mesa both acknowledged that there's no legal requirement for political campaigns to pay these types of expenses.

According to recent records, Vice President Kamala Harris’s campaign is raising substantially more money than Trump's. While Trump only raised $130 million in August 2024, Harris’s team raised almost $361 million during the same period.

Large-scale public rallies were a major component of Trump’s campaigns in 2016 and 2020, although he has held fewer of them in his 2024 campaign. Cities that contributed to the funding of these previous rallies are still required to pay for them.

Many of these local governments are frustrated, as they had to dip into tight budgets meant for essential services like police and firefighters. It remains to be seen if Trump's team will pay up, but these cities are still waiting for now.

As the spokesperson for the El Paso City Council said, “The City continues to seek the payment of these past due expenses, so City taxpayers do not continue to have to bear the cost.”

Donald Trump's recent rally in Wisconsin means there’s a continued focus on building strong support among working-class and rural white voters in this key battleground state. The event occurred in Mosinee, a small town in central Wisconsin, far from the state's major cities.

As Kamala Harris has gained momentum among other demographic groups since replacing Joe Biden on the Democratic ticket, Trump's campaign is doubling down on keeping his strong base of white, non-college-educated voters, especially in rural areas, to secure a potential path to victory.

