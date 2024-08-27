Longhorn Completes Advanced Processing and Interpretation of Aeromagnetic and Gravity Data to Support Geologic Hydrogen Discovery at the Lily Rock Hydrogen Project

Highlights:

Identified previously unseen lineaments and achieved a more precise imaging of the size and scale of hydrogen source areas in the Mid-Continent Rift.

Findings suggest a potential for increased hydrogen accumulation.

Vancouver, British Columbia – August 22, 2024 – TheNewswire: Longhorn Exploration Corp. ((Company" or "Longhorn") is pleased to announce the successful completion of the reprocessing and interpretation of aeromagnetic and gravity data over the Lily Rock prospect in Kansas, USA, a key area within the Mid-Continent Rift (MCR) (see Figure 1 below). This advanced structural geophysical work has provided an unprecedented view of the geological structures and anomaly sources, delivering critical insights into the hydrogen potential of the region.



Figure 1: map provided by the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) of the Mid-Continent Rift.1

Utilizing state-of-the-art 3D imaging techniques, the reprocessing of aeromagnetic and gravity data has significantly enhanced the structural details and distribution of anomaly sources beneath the Lily Rock prospect area. These advanced methods have unveiled previously unseen structures, offering new perspectives on the potential size and scale of hydrogen source areas within the MCR.

The integration of gravity and aeromagnetic data has also revealed encouraging information about potential migration pathways into the Lily Rock prospect area. These findings suggest a promising potential for increased hydrogen accumulation, reinforcing the prospect's significance in Longhorn's exploration strategy.

"We are excited about the implications of these findings," said Cat Campbell, Exploration Geologist and technical advisor to Longhorn Exploration and PureWave Hydrogen Corp. "The improved resolution and new insights into the geological structures at Lily Rock significantly advance our understanding of the Mid-Continent Rift's hydrogen potential. This work represents a critical step forward in our ongoing exploration efforts."

Longhorn remains committed to leveraging advanced geophysical techniques to unlock the full potential of the Mid-Continent Rift, with the Lily Rock prospect continuing to be a focal point of the Company's exploration activities.

About the Lily Rock Hydrogen Project

The Lily Rock Hydrogen Project is located in eastern Kansas, USA. The Lily Rock prospects sit on the southeast side of the crest of a mapped four-way dip basement closure that itself sits upthrown along the major north-east to south-west trending Nemaha Ridge. The leases are in Wabaunsee County and within an area geologically contiguous with the Sue Duroche #2 well which has a reported test with a hydrogen content of over 90%2. The Company's prospect area, located in fault-bounded structures adjacent to the Humbolt Fault, is significant. It sits within the Mid-Continent Rift Zone, where Paleozoic reservoirs, closely associated with hydrogen generation and migration, are concentrated, making it an attractive site for further investigation. It is the fractured basement that is the current focus of the Company's exploration efforts and where the assessed volumes of prospective resources are located.

About PureWave Hydrogen Corp.

PureWave Hydrogen Corp. is dedicated to the exploration and development of naturally occurring hydrogen resources. With a focus on innovative technologies and sustainable practices, PureWave aims to be a leader in the green energy sector, providing clean and renewable hydrogen solutions.

About Longhorn Exploration Corp.

Longhorn Exploration Corp. has the exclusive right and option to acquire PureWave Hydrogen's rights and obligations under four lease agreements, located in Kansas, USA, known as the "Lily Rock Hydrogen Project", which allow for the prospecting, exploration, drilling and production of any substance including hydrogen gas. The Company also has an option to acquire a 100% interest and title to the Fame property located in the Clinton Mining Division, British Columbia.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward‐looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements relating to the planned additional work on the Lily Rock Hydrogen Project and the expected outcomes, the Company's plans, the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its projects, its goals and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements.

All information contained in this news release with respect to PureWave Hydrogen was supplied by PureWave Hydrogen.

Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of metals and hydrogen, the ability to achieve its goals, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of exploration results, risks related to the inherent uncertainty of exploration and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses and those other risks filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, adverse weather or climate conditions, failure to maintain or obtain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, the impact of viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, failure to secure the equipment and personnel necessary to carry out work programs, decrease in the price of gold, copper and other metals and hydrogen, failure to maintain community acceptance (including first nations), increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward‐looking statements or forward‐looking information, except as required by law.

