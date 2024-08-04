Peter Schiff Says Brace For 'Crypto Black Monday' If This Happens: 'Bitcoin ETF Buyers...Not Long-Term HODLers'

Cryptocurrencies have been on volatile ride this year, and on Sunday, noted economist Peter Schiff warned that more selling could happen in the space in the unfolding week.
What Happened: Bitcoin BTC/USD on Sunday fell below the psychological barrier of $58,000, said Schiff in a post on X, formerly Twitter. After dropping to an intraday low of $57,298.95, the apex crypto has recovered and traded at $59,344.48, down 1.17%, according to Benzinga Pro data.
Schiff said if the Bitcoin fell below its July low of $53,717.38 (reached on July 5) by Monday, when the stock market opens, the Bitcoin exchange-traded funds will gap down by over 15% . This would mark a 30% decline from their January highs, he said.
“A loss of that magnitude may finally trigger mass ETF liquidations. If so, brace for a #Crypto black Monday,” he said in the post.
Schiff said Bitcoin ETF buyers are not “long term HODLers” and that they have also never experienced losses of this size. “HODL” Is a crypto slang term meaning to buy-and-hold indefinitely.
“This will be rude awakening, especially since they were told Bitcoin was a safe have, store of value,” Schiff added.
