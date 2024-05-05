If You're Getting Tired Of Crypto, Here's Why: Mad Crypto Alpha With Ivan

Loading... Loading...

gm,

I’m Ivan and welcome to my weekly column Mad Crypto Alpha.

In this week’s issue:

The real reason you may be getting tired of crypto

Why you should not give up on crypto just yet

How the pros deal with the crypto rollercoaster

The Real Reason You May Be Getting Tired Of Crypto

You don’t need to tell me, I can see how you feel.

A lot fewer people want to read Memecoin Supercycle Part 2 compared to the first Memecoin Supercycle story. Even Tesla announcing Dogecoin DOGE/USD adoption doesn’t get you excited anymore.

Many who boarded the rollercoaster are getting tired of all the loops and are getting off again. I get it. Look what happened in the last month alone:

The crypto markets are as reliable as Gen Z’s spending habits — living on the edge just to feel something.

The real reason you’re getting tired of crypto is because even though nothing serious has happened, the notification tsunami feels like you’ve missed out on the world collapsing and miraculously bouncing back three times over in the last weeks.

The crypto markets take you on an emotional rollercoaster ride that makes many (figuratively) puke and never return.

So maybe you want to check out of crypto entirely at this point.

But that would be a mistake. And here’s why.

Read Also: Tesla’s Dogecoin Adoption Sends Crypto Market Into Frenzy, Meme Coin Surges By Over 21%

Why You Should Not Give Up On Crypto Just Yet

There was a big discussion on Crypto X over the past weeks in regards to where we are on this famous market cycle chart:

Are we already in the complacency or anxiety stage? Bitcoin BTC/USD is already up over 3X from its bottom. Meme coins like dogwifhat WIF/USD have gone from zero to billions. Scammy influencers have absconded with $150 million in presales they have never launched.

But, as always, it depends on your perspective. You can interpret the same graph in a different way:

For what it’s worth, crypto influencer Miles Deutscher agrees with the latter reading. He sees the absence of massive retail interest, the lackluster returns of most altcoins and the short cycle length as reasons why this rally is starting, not ending.

I tend to agree with that. Here’s what I wrote in last week’s column:

“Long-term, I see the combination of (geo)political instability, fragmentation, loss of trust, digitalization and demographic change pushing Bitcoin up and to the right. And meme coins as white-collar online sports betting alternative with it.”

None of these trends will change any time soon and a bit of market panic before FOMC meetings has become the norm in recent months.

The takeaway: The repeating loops on the crypto rollercoaster ride may be making you sick, but you should see this as pain is weakness leaving your body.

Loading... Loading...

To help you survive this madness, here are some golden tips from experienced crypto rollercoaster pilots.

Read Also: ‘Dogecoin Killer’ Shiba Inu Burn Rate Spikes 800%, Crypto Market Rallies As Sentiment Soars And More: This Week In Cryptocurrency

How The Pros Deal With The Crypto Rollercoaster

If you’ve ever traded cryptocurrencies, you know the feeling: One green candle can make a crypto asset suddenly a whole lot more investable.

The same is true the other way round. A fat daily red candle, and it’s suddenly all over and crypto has been a scam all along.

Defeating this FOMO is what the best traders and investors master. As veteran trader Pentoshi puts it, “Markets always humble the arrogant. Always. Be humble or be humbled.”

Cold Blooded Shiller also chipped in with reasons why you should not feel FOMO:

Prices are still cheap if you’re building slowly and focused on the long run.

Even some strong coins like Solana SOL/USD are still off their all-time highs.

are still off their all-time highs. Memes are still looking strong, and your targets should be all-time highs across most assets.

He recommends to take it slow and not let your emotions destroy weeks or months of careful building.

As someone who’s made that exact mistake, I couldn’t agree more.

Wrapping It Up

If you liked this column, give me a follow on Twitter and sign up to our "Future of Finance" newsletter.

Shoot me a DM or Benzinga a mail if you have topic requests, and I'll see you back for next week's Mad Crypto Alpha.

gn

Read Next: EXCLUSIVE: Trump-Themed MAGA Memecoin Plans To Rival Dogecoin And Shiba Inu With ‘Four More Years Of Catalysts’

Image created using artificial intelligence with Midjourney.