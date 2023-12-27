Can I Retire At 62 With A $1 Million Roth IRA, $22,172 Annual Pension And $1,827 Monthly Social Security?

Loading... Loading...

Retirement planning is an intricate process that requires understanding and integrating various income sources. Imagine the following financial scenario: You have a $1 million Roth individual retirement account (IRA), an annual state or local pension averaging $22,172 and a Social Security benefit that amounts to $1,827 per month. Will this be enough to retire at age 62?

Retirement Income Sources

Roth IRA: A Roth IRA is notable for tax-free growth and withdrawals. A $1 million balance in a Roth IRA is a substantial retirement asset.

Pension: The median annual pension benefit in the U.S. is about $22,172 for state or local pensions. This provides a steady income stream in retirement.

Social Security: The average monthly Social Security retirement benefit as of January 2023 is $1,827. But starting benefits at 62 permanently reduces the amount.

Total Monthly Income Breakdown:

Roth IRA: Using the 4% withdrawal rule, a $1 million Roth IRA would yield approximately $40,000 annually or $3,333 per month.

Pension: The average annual state or local pension of $22,172 translates to about $1,848 per month.

Social Security: The average monthly Social Security benefit is $1,827.

Combining these sources, the total estimated monthly income would be approximately $7,008 ($3,333 from Roth IRA + $1,848 from pension + $1,827 from Social Security).

Average Monthly Expenses

For retirees 65 or older, the average monthly spending is $4,345​​​​. In this scenario, your hypothetical estimated monthly income of $7,008 surpasses the average monthly expenses of $4,345 for retirees.

A 65-year-old retiring in 2023 can expect to spend an average of $157,500 on healthcare and medical expenses throughout retirement​​, according to Fidelity Investments' 2023 Retiree Health Care Cost Estimate. This figure is crucial, as healthcare often represents a significant portion of a retiree’s budget.

Remember, these are averages and estimates. Individual circumstances, such as lifestyle choices, health conditions and unexpected expenses, can greatly impact actual needs.

Considerations for Retirement at 62:

Living expenses and lifestyle: A detailed understanding of expected living expenses is crucial. Lifestyle choices greatly impact the required income in retirement.

Inflation and market risks: Inflation affects the purchasing power of savings, and market volatility can impact Roth IRA investment returns.

Healthcare costs: If retiring before age 65, consider the gap in Medicare coverage and the need for private health insurance.

Longevity: Planning for a longer retirement is essential because of increasing life expectancies.

Strategies for a Comfortable Retirement:

Financial planning: Consulting with a financial adviser is recommended to develop a personalized retirement plan.

Investment strategy: A diversified investment approach within the Roth IRA can help balance growth and risk.

Supplemental income: Consider part-time work or monetizing hobbies for additional income.

Retiring at 62 with a $1 million Roth IRA, an average pension and Social Security benefits can be a viable option, provided that it is backed by careful planning and consideration of personal financial needs and goals. A holistic approach to retirement planning, encompassing all income sources and lifestyle considerations, is key to ensuring a secure and fulfilling retirement.

