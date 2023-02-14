New Texas Breast Center Blog Answers the Question 'What is Breast Cancer'

Waxahachie, Texas -

Waxahachie-based Texas Breast Center is a medical facility that's dedicated to offering its patients an advanced, personalized, and targeted approach to breast surgery and the treatment of breast cancer. But that's not all this esteemed Texas medical clinic is known for. The Texas Breast Center also goes to great lengths to make sure that its patients and others in the nearby community are well-informed on topics relating to breast ailments and the treatments that often help with those problems. A good example of this is a recent blog post that was added to the clinic's website titled ‘What is Breast Cancer'. This new blog post explains all about how breast cancer forms in the body and gives important support information on it too.

This new Texas Breast Center blog article started by mentioning that breast cancer, like all cancers, have similar characteristics. When cells in the body die, they are replaced by new cells and sometimes these new cells have mutations that can lead to the formation of tumors. The simplest description of breast cancer is the uncontrolled growth of healthy breast cells that turn into a tumor. In the blog, it points out that tumors can start in many different areas of the breast, and having a family history of the disease increases the risk of getting breast cancer. Tumors of the breast can either be benign (not aggressive and don't spread to nearby cells) or malignant (more aggressive tumors that spread). While both types of tumors may require treatment, treatment is much more urgently needed for malignant tumors.

Also covered in this newly posted article are the five stages of breast cancer. This includes Stage 0 (ductal carcinoma in situ) means some abnormal cells have been identified in the lining of the breast milk duct with no evidence of spreading. It's a highly treatable breast cancer stage that may also be referred to as early-stage breast cancer or pre-cancer. The blog post states that clear evidence of breast cancer appears in Stage 1 and in Stage 2 the cancer is growing but still contained within the breast. Still treatable Stage 3 is termed advanced breast cancer with some spreading noted but not yet reaching vital organs. Stage 4 is the most concerning stage as the breast cancer may have even spread to vital organs such as the lungs, bones, or brain. This Texas Breast Center blog article also covered the types of breast cancer, the signs of breast cancer, how its diagnosed, treatments for it, breast anatomy, and even gave some tips on how to decrease the risk of getting it. The article ended by talking a little about the qualifications that Dr. Valerie Gorman, MD, FACS, the founder of this reputable breast surgery practice, has when it comes to diagnosing and treating all forms of breast cancer. Her many medical credentials include being board certified by the American Board of Surgery and even more impressive, Dr. Gorman serves as Chief of Surgery and Medical Director of Surgical Services at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Waxahachie.

Patients that have sought treatments for cancer and other ailments of the breast at the Texas Breast Center often leave glowing reviews of their experiences at the clinic. Stephanie McGehee proclaimed, "The moment I knew I had an irregularity on my mammogram; I knew exactly who I was going to for care & possible surgery. Dr. Valerie Gorman is, without a doubt, a skilled, compassionate, informed, kind, patient, and highly experienced surgeon, especially when it comes to breast surgery. I consider her my advocate as well as my surgeon of choice. She is a blessing to our hospital and our community. I love her!" Jordan Fowler stated, "Great physician and breast surgeon who understands that patients want their surgeon beside them all the way along their journey through breast cancer. Good bedside manner, highly knowledgeable, and very skilled at what she does." Those that would like to know more about Texas Breast Center and the treatments it offers can contact this clinic by phone, email, or by filling out and sending in the form found on its website. Texas Breast Center is conveniently located off I-35 in Waxahachie in the same complex as the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center.

