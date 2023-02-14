LASIK vs ICL is the Subject of a Newly Posted Article on Oklahoma City Vision Correction Center's Website

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma -

ClearSight LASIK, a modern vision correction boutique, has been proudly serving those in its area of Oklahoma since 1994. Its team of board-certified surgeons and highly skilled medical staff have dedicated themselves to making sure its patients' experience with them is comfortable, enjoyable, and most importantly, has a good chance of being life-changing.

The experience that the staff and surgeons bring to their jobs has also taught them that every patient's eyes are unique. That's why this clinic offers a variety of vision correction treatments. Among the two most popular of which are LASIK and EVO Visian ICL. Since these two eye procedures fit the needs of different types of patients, the staff at ClearSight LASIK thought it would be helpful to post a blog article that describes the similarities and differences between LASIK and EVO Visian ICL, and which treatment is best for specific types of vision correction needs.

The blog article started by stating that LASIK (laser-assisted in situ keratomileusis) has been around for a long time. That's why most people will recognize its name while many have never heard of EVO Visian ICL. It's not only the best-known type of refractive eye surgery, but it's also the most commonly performed one. The procedure, which is a good fit for those with myopia, hyperopia, or astigmatism, uses an excimer laser to reshape the cornea in a patient's eye or eyes. It's an eye procedure that is commonly recommended to those that are 18-42 years old and wish to correct their nearsightedness, farsightedness, or astigmatism and as part of a treatment plan for those who are aged 43 and above. Next, the article described EVO VISIAN ICL (Implantable Collamer Lens) as an advanced vision correction treatment technique that offers a great alternative to LASIK.

Whereas LASIK can treat myopia, hyperopia, or astigmatism, Visian ICL can only be performed on individuals with myopia and astigmatism. It differs slightly from LASIK in that the shape of the cornea is preserved and the treatment produces results that are similar to a person wearing contacts. This makes it an ideal choice for patients with moderate to severe nearsightedness, astigmatism, dry eyes, thin corneas, or any combination of these eye conditions. The blog emphasized that while both LASIK and ICL normally provide amazing results and clearer vision, it's up to the patient and ClearSight's doctors to determine which procedure is the right one in each vision case. Some of the highlighted differences between the two eye procedures include that LASIK can address a wider range of refractive errors, whereas Visian ICLs are only approved to treat nearsightedness; LASIK removes corneal tissue, whereas Visian ICLs do not; and Visian ICLs can provide beneficial UV protection which LASIK procedures do not. This blog can be read in its entirety on ClearSight LASIK's website.

Those who have had vision correction procedures such as LASIK or Visian ICL done at ClearSight often state in reviews that was a decision they are very happy with. Claiborne Pherigo proclaimed, "The experience I had with clear sight was amazing! When the quick and painless procedure was over, I already could tell that I made one of the best decisions of my whole life! To think I was scared for years to do it and the whole time all you need to worry about is a little pressure and liquids. The next day I felt like a miracle was performed because my eyes are better than ever. I had glasses for 28 years and I'll never look back. On top of the procedure, the aftercare by the incredible was amazing! I recommend you use clear sight; you won't regret it as they are very clean and professional!" Kristine Caroline wrote, "I had PRK done, and it was by far the best decision I have ever made! I was nervous going in, but the staff was absolutely wonderful through every step of the process and made me feel comfortable. I remember them even playing music I wanted to listen to during the procedure. From the consultation to the surgery and aftercare, the staff made every moment exceptional! I'm truly going to miss the staff. I 100% recommend anyone who has any doubts whatsoever, to see this review as a sign to wait no longer!"

For more information about LASIK vs ICL or any of the other advanced eye procedures ClearSight Vision offers, interested persons can visit the clinic's website or call the office to schedule a consultation.

